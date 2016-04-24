"Blessing of the Bikes" in Pittsburg

Temperatures are rising and motorcycle-riding season is here. Pittsburg Knights of Columbus ensure bikers stay safe throughout riding season by hosting the third annual "Blessing of the Bikes".

Over two dozen bikers enjoyed breakfast and prayer before Father Rick Kotrba sprinkled holy water on rider's motorcycles.

"It's just a fun gathering to start out riding season with the blessing of the bikes, and hope everyone rides safe for the whole season. Then get together, have a little run-around. All the funds go into our charity foundation, so it will be spread out throughout the community throughout the year," Bob Duffin with the Pittsburg Knights of Columbus said.

Following the blessing, bikers departed for a 130 mile ride around southeast Kansas.