Joplin Doulas host baby expo

Joplin Doulas host their inaugural baby expo and great cloth diaper change in downtown Joplin over the weekend.

Local vendors, guest speakers and fun activities all centering around new or expectant mothers were made available to those who stopped by.

"I feel that it's very important for growing families to know all their options and know how to find what they're seeking in their community. so it's a great way for us to get a group of families in here instead of waiting for someone to find us on Facebook or come across our website we can just all get together and do it all at once," Samantha Crain, owner of Joplin Doulas said.

Belly painting was a popular activity on Sunday. Expectant mother McKayla Tomlin said she came for the belly painting after seeing designs on Pinterest.

"I don't really know a whole lot about this motherhood thing, so I'm hoping to learn a lot today," Tomlin said.

The group contributed to the world-record attempt for largest cloth diaper change, with women all over changing their babies into a cloth diaper at 11 a.m., their local time.

"The Great Cloth Diaper Change is bringing awareness to using cloth diapers. We're showcasing local vendors that are available to families and they might not find them in other venues. So bringing everyone together, so parents can come through and know what's available to them in their community," Crain said.

Crain hopes the event will return next year.