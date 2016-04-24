McAfee sentenced for assisting inmates escaping Crawford County Jail

According to court proceedings, Marlene McAfee was sentenced to eighteen months in probation for aiding the escape of two men from Crawford County Jail. If she violates probation, the sentencing switches to ten months in prison and twelve months probation.

Proceedings took place in Crawford County District Court on Thursday.

# # #

1/26/2017: Marlene McAfee, 57, is charged with aiding in the escape of Shaun Simpson and Steven Barnes. Authorities have confirmed that her bond has increased from $25K to $50K cash only.

# # #

Below are the following press releases received from Crawford County Sheriff's office and Sheriff Dan Peak, with the most current being on top. The Sheriff's office believes the two men have possibly left the Girard area, driving a 1999 Chevy Trailblazer with Kansas tags 935 HGB.

TO: All Media

DATE: April 24, 2016

FOR: Immediate Release

RE: Aiding Escape Arrest

On April 23, 2014 Crawford County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested Marlene Louise McAfee, SHAUN SIMPSON’S MOTHER, 57 of Arma, KS for the charge of Aiding Escape.

Earlier on the 23rd, the Sheriff’s Office released information regarding escapees obtaining a vehicle, a Red 1999 Chevrolet Trailblazer. The Trailblazer is registered to McAfee. Investigators believe that McAfee drove the vehicle to work at Girard Medical Center Clinic on Friday April 22. After work, McAfee received a ride home and left the Trailblazer parked at the clinic, which is located approximately one-quarter mile from the Crawford County Jail, unlocked with the keys inside of it.

Cameras at Girard Medical Center captured Shaun Simpson and Steven Barnes running around the clinic to the location in which the Trailblazer was parked. Further footage shows Simpson and Barnes leaving the scene in the Trailblazer. Simpson and Barnes are still at large as of 1:20 a.m. April, 24.

Marlene Louise McAfee is presumed innocent unless and until the allegations against him are proved beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

The escapees have possibly left the Girard area in a 1999 Chevy Trailblazer bearing Kansas tags- 935HGB. The photo attached is an exemplar of the Trailblazer. If the vehicle is located call 911 immediately.

Steven Ray Barnes- White Male; 5’11”/ 160 lbs; Brown hair/Hazel eyes, being held on- Parole Violation; Theft

Shaun Steven Simpson- Black Male; 5’8”/165 lbs; Black hair/ Brown eyes, being held on- Kidnapping; Driving While Suspended

These inmates were in outdoor recreation at the time of their escape. Barnes and Simpson conspired with other inmates who were at recreation with them. Barnes and Simpson were able to break a clamp on the outdoor recreation fence. Once they had breached the inner perimeter, they climbed up the outer perimeter fence, covering Constantine wire with a sweatshirt and climbed over. Barnes and Simpson were last seen on foot southbound from the facility.

At this time, heavy emphasis is being placed on searching a 2 mile perimeter around the jail. Kansas Highway Patrol air units are assisting with the search. Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office will be providing a tracking dog to assist in the search.

The Sheriff’s Office urges anyone who sees something out of the ordinary to call 911 immediately.

The Crawford County Jail has had two inmates escape from custody. Video has them running southbound on foot from the jail. Please secure your vehicles, your homes and outbuildings. Both were wearing orange jumpsuits. One had a white tshirt. All available law enforcement are searching the area at this time. We will keep you informed on the progress. If you see anyone suspicious, please call 911.