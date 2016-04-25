PSU Officials Discuss Impact of Possible Budget Cuts

PSU officials discuss the state's budget and how it could affect the University and its students. Kansas legislators must close budget gaps totaling more than $290 million when they resume their annual session this week.

Dozens of community members and staff members attend a legislative town hall held today at the Bicknell Family center for the arts.

Legislators have been given 3 plans to balance the budget, all including a $1 million cut to Pitt State funds and a delay in the expansion of Highway 69. University President Steve Scott and the Director of Government and Community Relations spoke out against those plans.

They say at this point, they say it's too early to tell what affect the budget cuts would have on tuition and if cuts would be made to staff or services offered.

“What we're focused on right now really is pushing back against the 3 proposals that the budget director had made, we think, we just do not believe that we should not support any of the 3 and we're really asking our legislators to look at different options and really explore different alternatives,” says President Steve Scott.

They also urge community members to get in touch with legislators to voice their opinion on the possible cuts, saying community involvement is extremely important now more than ever.

“Sure, some things need to happen in Topeka but also a lot of things need to happen on this campus for us to be successful. We need to take care of our students, we need to create a great environment for them to be successful in, so we can all own part of the solution to this and there’s no reason to walk away with despair, I think they need to walk away with a sense of hope and optimism that we'll work through this,” says Scott.

Pitt State's base funding is already at levels not seen in more than a decade.