Area Prepares for Severe Weather

To stay safe in this type of weather, being prepared and having a plan in place is key. Four State Search and Rescue volunteers are definitely hoping for a quiet tornado season. While their trained rescue dogs, Twister and Luke are ready to go at a moment’s notice, officials warn residents to be prepared for a big storm.

“It’s not hard to know when the storms are coming and to make yourself ready for them, so the biggest thing is to be aware of your surroundings and know what’s coming,” says the director of Four State Search and Rescue Allen Brown.

The Jasper County Emergency Manager echoes those thoughts, saying crews are on standby.

“Of course we always encourage people to have a plan, and to have a kit and to be aware of what’s going on around them,” says Keith Stammer.

That plan must include getting somewhere safe.

“If we do have a tornado, the safest place for anybody is either underground or in an engineered storm shelter of some kind that’s built to withstand the winds,” says Brown.

Whether it’s at your home or a community shelter, make sure you have enough time to get there safely.

“We live in an area where storms frequently develop right on top of us and if you don't have any lead time, your best option is to find the safest place in your own house and stay there,” adds Brown.

If you don’t have a storm shelter or basement, you’ll want to take cover in the most interior room in your house.

“The rule is pretty simple, inside beats outside, below ground beats above ground, first floor beats upper floors and in all instances you want to have multiple walls between you and the exterior,” says Stammer.

Officials recommend having a gallon of water per person for each day, nonperishable food items, any important documents and battery powered flashlights and radios handy.