Grant hosts "remember in November" rally

Kansas senatorial democratic candidate Lynn Grant hosts a rally in Frontenac over the lunch hour, urging attendees to "remember in November".

"I'll tell you, I never would have imagined Kansas would be in the position it is right now. Never. We're bleeding, and I don't see anyone with a tourniquet," Grant said.

The rally is one of several responses this week to news that several budget plans are being considered in legislation, which involve a one million dollar funding cut to Pitt State as well as delays in the expansion of highway 69.

"I just felt that some people needed to be vocal about what's happening. There's a lot of people that write stuff on Facebook and do all that, but don't really get out and voice an opinion, I think is important," Grant said.

Grant will be running against incumbent senator Jake LaTurner for the senate district 13 position this year. She donned a PSU shirt to the rally.

"If Pitt State does not succeed, this area will not succeed. There's too many employees, we have a great system there and I don't want to see it fail," Grant said.

Grant urges voters to be informed and stay up to date with state and local media, then take that informed opinion to the polls.



