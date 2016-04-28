Group prays for city in anticipation of storm season

David DuRall has known for awhile he wanted to have a non-denominational prayer vigil with area churches. Lindy Mahner has prayed for five years for a prayer vigil in Cunningham park. Both their visions came true Thursday evening.

DuRall along with Impact church, Destiny, Central Christian Center, Christpoint and Oasis church chose five areas of the city to pray for, including city leaders, schools, first responders, those suffering with addiction and other churches.

"Well we're definitely praying for protection over our city as we enter the severe storm season, we want to pray for the peace of minds for people over storm season. So many people are anxious, so we want to pray for peace of mind through that," DuRall said.

Mahner claims she has been praying since the tornado hit that people would come together in the park and pray for the community.

"There's a lot of anxiety going on, I just want people saved and helped out. They've got deep wounds that God needs to heal," Mahner said.

Part of the service included thanking first-responders, including the Joplin policeman in attendance.

"Without denominational barriers, we can all just come together and pray. Because we know prayer changes things," DuRall said.

