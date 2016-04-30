Webb City CARES fun walk

Webb City CARES hosts a fun walk to raise money for continued programming throughout the school year.

"So the money that's raised from the fun walk goes to every building every one of our schools gets that to spend on their students, then we also get that for programming to support our backpack program to buy school supplies and all those other types of needs that pop up," director Jesse DeGonia said.

DeGonia estimates about 250-300 walkers came out for the fundraiser, which featured games, prizes and an overall safe atmosphere for kids.

Webb City CARES provides year-round programming such as their "snackpacks" program which provides nourishment for kids who may not get it otherwise when school is not in session.

"it is very important for us to continue those services because our kids here in Webb City sometimes they need a hand up, and we always try to help them. And you never know when you might be in a hard time and there's someone there that can help," DeGonia said.

For more information on Webb City CARES, visit: http://www.wcr7.org/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=369069&type=d&pREC_ID=828595