Mobile toy library provides educational toys for rent

United Way's "Success by 6" program has a new tool on wheels to help kids in the area.

The Mobile Toy Library is coming to Pittsburg and Joplin on a bi-weekly basis. The mobile toy library offers a variety of stimulating and educational toys for children to rent for two weeks at a time.

"So the idea is to promote children with different socioeconomic statuses being able to play with educational toys. Not all parents can afford to buy toys for their children, so this allows all parents to come and educate their children using these toys," program director Emma Frogge said.

You can find the mobile unit every two weeks at Joplin Public Library on Thursdays and Pittsburg's Schlanger Park on Tuesdays.

"I just really enjoy seeing the children playing with the toys and enjoying their time but also even though they don't realize they're learning at the time, they're learning the entire time. So they're learning colors and counting and shapes and letters. It's great to see them excited about learning," Frogge said.