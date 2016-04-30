Repurpose Boutique opens new location, helps Art Feeds Carthage

Repurpose Boutique has moved just down the road on Peach Tree Lane in Carthage, boasting a new store location that is two and a half times larger than their old location. They decided to celebrate with a little goodwill.

Repurpose Boutique donated 20 percent of their opening weekend profit to Art Feeds Carthage, for continued art therapy and creative education for Carthage kids.

"Well I'm a teacher, former teacher of elementary, so education is in my heart forever. I really love supporting our community and the programs that go on with Art Feeds," store owner Heather Orscheln said.

Orscheln's store features clothes for ladies, men and children, as well as supporting artisan creations and selling secondhand consignment clothing. Their new location is at 500 Peach Tree Lane in Carthage will have a basket at the entryway through the month of May where shoppers can bring a Crayola product needed by Art Feeds and receive a discount on their purchase.

"Next semester starting in the fall, we'll be in four of the six elementary schools here in Carthage, we'll be reaching over 1400 students so these dollars just help us to grow and to continue to reach more students in the Carthage community," executive director of Art Feeds Carthage, Chelsea Conley said.

Repurpose Boutique is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more on Art Feeds Carthage, visit http://artfeeds.org/chapter/carthage