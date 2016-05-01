Quantcast

Joplin Blasters Hold Open Tryouts

JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

It's a beautiful day for baseball. Dozens of hopeful Joplin Blasters came out to Joe Becker Stadium for a day of stretching, drills and friendly competition.

For one of the guys trying out, it's his second time around. Despite not going as far as he had hoped last year, he says he just had to try again.

“I made it to the last day of spring training before they released but you know just determination and i just want to make the team and play baseball so I’m here,” says Enoch Titus Pierce.

It was also an open house for fans, many coming out to see what the team could have to offer this year. And one of those fans decided to leave the stands and try out for the team.

“I wanted to set an example for my son, just because you think you might not be able to do something, at least try. I'm going to give 100 percent to set the example for him that he needs to give 100 percent to everything that he tries. I may not make the team, but I’m going go out there and say that I gave everything that I have,” says Drew Girouarde.

The Blasters will have their first game on May 11 at Joe Becker Stadium.

