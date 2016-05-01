New Antique Store Holds Live Auctions

A new antique mall on Route 66 holds its first live auction of consignment items. Several people were browsing the items up for auction at 66 Emporium today. It’s a win-win, those who purchase the items get great deals while those who brought the items they no longer have a use for get to make some extra money.

“I haven't heard of any other auctions, public auctions like this, going on in the area. So for people living in Baxter its good for them they can clean out their garage and make a few bucks,” says Monica Bagwell with the shop.

The store opened up in March and has several different vendors selling all different types of merchandise inside 7 days a week. They’ll be holding the auctions once a month.

“Our next one is June 12, they'll always be on Sundays at 1:00, but the next one is June 12 which is the weekend after Baxter, and Galena and a couple other towns are doing their big city wide garage sale so all that stuff you don't sell, bring it to the auction and we'll get rid of it for you,” adds Bagwell.

The shop is still looking for vendors to set up shop inside. Unlike other flea markets in the area, the store says they don't take a commission of their vendor’s sales.