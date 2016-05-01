Sidelines Bar Hosts Humane Society Fundraiser

You're probably not used to seeing dogs or dog food in a bar but today at Sidelines in Joplin, bringing a bag of food or a 10 dollar donation gets you in the door. The bar hosts a fundraiser for the Joplin Humane Society with free food, a drink, and raffle items. The bar owners decided to hold the fundraiser on their own.

“Both my dogs are shelter dogs, I’m just a very big dog advocate, I just feel that every dog should have the chance to be in a forever home forever and feel safe and not have to worry about where the next meal is going to come from or if they're going to have somebody to care for them and love them,” says Lindsey Hoke with Sidelines.

Ruqa, one of the rescued Joplin 9, and Bella, who is currently up for adoption at the Humane Society, were roaming the bar making plenty of friends and hopefully encouraging others to sponsor or adopt one of the many animals in need of a home.

“Right now in the shelter we currently we have about 400 animals, not all of them are currently available but we're sitting I believe at about 100 to 135 dogs that are available for adoption right now,” says Jadie Betancourt with the Humane Society.

She adds that the money raised at today's event will go toward the Humane Society’s medical fund.