Broadcast students hold documentary fundraiser for Bach-Collins family

You may know Tawnya Bach as the KOAM morning and noon news anchor, but students at Pittsburg State know her as their adjunct professor. When news broke out that Bach's Pittsburg home caught on fire, resulting in internal burns on her husband, James Collins' lungs and smoke inhalation to her two youngest sons, her students wanted to come through for her.

A fundraiser was held at Pitt State's Bicknell Center for the Arts where the Student Association of Broadcasters showed a documentary on Bach's life, specifically her passions for her jobs as well as softball. She met her husband James while playing the sport and currently plays outfield for the KOAM team on Tuesday nights.

"It hit me really hard, seeing anybody get into that condition, it always pains me but when it's someone you know personally, it just adds that much more to it. I just knew I had to do something to help," Jonathan Eastman, technical coordinator at the Bicknell Center said. Eastman also worked with Tawnya at KOAM-TV and took her broadcast writing course at Pittsburg State.

Eastman wanted to use his resources and his workplace to make something happen for Bach. The answer came in the form of showing the documentary done by two Pitt State Students, Austin Nickels and Austin Greco. "Swinging for the Fences" features interviews with Tawnya and co-workers as well as softball teammates.

"It really doesn't make a difference what you do. Every little bit makes a difference and will help Tawnya in the end," Eastman said.

Donations were collected for expenses the Bach-Collins family will face in upcoming weeks.

"This is really a nice thing to do for Tawnya to be able to step up and be a representative for who Tawnya is and how big of an impact she has in the area," student Will York said.

They expect everyone will recover from injuries sustained in the fire.