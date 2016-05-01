Chase ends in Lovejoy arrest

Early Sunday afternoon, a police chase took place off 20th Street near Maiden Lane in Joplin which resulted in the arrest of Maurice Lovejoy. Initially a routine traffic stop, Joplin Police officers discovered Lovejoy had several felony and misdemeanor warrants out for his arrest.

At least five police vehicles were involved in the chase which led to an alley where police captured Lovejoy.

Details are limited, but no additional charges are being filed at this time. Lovejoy had a passenger who was left at the scene and not arrested.

A Joplin Globe article from March 2015 says Lovejoy was arrested on possession of marijuana with intent to deliver as well as a felony count of resisting arrest.