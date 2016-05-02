McDonald County HS adds performing arts center

McDonald County High School performing arts students will no longer have to compete with the basketball team while trying to rehearse plays in the school gymnasium.

Through a school bond and FEMA-eligibility funding, the school has added a state-of-the-art performance hall to its campus.

"We've been used to performing either in our cafeteria or in our gymnasium and the sound there is not good, it's not built for the arts. So this is," choral director Stacie Campbell said with a smile.

The facility is 17,000 square feet and features 640 permanent seats. In case of an emergency, it can shelter 1500 people.

Students, staff and teachers all buzzed around preparing for the christening performances to take place Monday evening on opening night.

"I'm so excited to have this because the sound here, the productions we'll be able to do, we'll be able to do musicals, we'll be able to have our show choir and our choir to be able to perform and hopefully we'll also be able to host some show choir competitions here," Campbell said.

Choirs, band, jazz band, debate, drama, art and National Honor Society students will all have a part in opening night activities.



