Sodexo Sues Blasters

Updated:
JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

Sodexo, the company providing concessions at Joe Becker stadium during the Joplin Blasters' inaugural season, is suing the team for upwards of $187,000. 

The lawsuit stems from its contract with the Blasters, stating Sodexo could make up to $200,000 dollars in investments to provide food, beverage, and supplies at Blasters games. And, according to the contract filed with the lawsuit, the Blasters would reimburse Sodexo for those investments if the 5-year agreement is terminated.

According to the lawsuit, the Joplin Blasters sent a notice to terminate the agreement on January 25th, saying the team failed to meet revenue projections and needed to make deep cuts to operating budget.

Sodexo responded by sending invoices. 

According to the lawsuit, the Blasters owe $178,076.94 for investments Sodexo already made. Another $6,302 for leftover inventory. And $2,745.81 for un-returned signage.

That, plus attorneys' fees, court costs, and any additional relief the court decides to tack on; could be up for the Blasters to pay.

Blasters team officials declined to comment on this story.

We've yet to hear from Sodexo officials.

