New Gallery Provides Opportunity for Local Artists

A brand new art gallery opened this week in Pittsburg and it offers unique opportunities for local artists.

From inside the ArtForms Gallery, there’s a great view of Broadway Street. Also inside, a painting of that view created by a local artist.

The co-op style art gallery creates the opportunity for people to showcase their work for an affordable price.

“There’s so many artists out there in Southeast Kansas, in Southwest Missouri, in Northeast Oklahoma, in the area, that don't have a way to showcase their art unless they have money and this gives them that opportunity,” says manager Ruth Miller.

There are currently 18 members displaying their paintings, pottery, hats and even furniture. For a young painter, the co-op allows her to get her name out there, without having to start from scratch.

“I don’t have a traditional art background, I didn't graduate from college with an art degree, I didn't graduate with a business degree, so as an artist it’s like how do you promote yourself when you don't maybe feel like you're at that level to compete or even sell,” says Amanda Smardo.

The art gallery not only gives her a place to sell but allows her to learn from those with more experience.

“As artists we can get stuck in our own medium or our own style and even in the last couple of weeks that I’ve gotten to know these artists, its already making me think what about this, or it just broadens your learning curve and gives you more of an opportunity,” says Smardo.

The artists say they hope to bring more culture downtown while providing a new place for residents to shop locally.

ArtForms is looking for a few more artists to display their work. If you or anyone you know is interested, call (620) 240-0165.