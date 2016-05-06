SEK Career Career and Technical Education Center of Crawford County HVAC LAB Grand Opening Ceremony

On May 6th, 2016 at 1:15 PM, the Southeast Kansas Career and Technical Education Center of Crawford County will be holding an official grand opening for its new HVAC lab with the help of Senator Jerry Moran. "We are thrilled to share our new HVAC lab with Southeast Kansas and hope to see many community members at the facility for this ceremony," said Michelle Hucke, Executive Director of CTEC, "Our mission is to support area economic development by creating training and educational opportunities that match the employment needs of area industry. This new HVAC lab provides individuals in our region with the appropriate environment to learn the skills necessary for employment in this field. I can't wait to show off this lab and show Crawford County what CTEC is all about."





About the FSCC HVAC Program

The HVAC program provided by FSCC at CTEC incorporates the skills in demand by local employers in Southeast Kansas. This is instrumental for CTEC, as the program is focused on training individuals to be readily employable once they complete their training at the center. For the HVAC program, which will be located in the new build-out in 2016, students are placed in real world scenarios with hands-on training.



Coursework incorporates electrical and mechanical systems involved with HVAC and refrigeration. Students are trained to evaluate and determine proper operation of these systems, as well as basic maintenance and repairs for commercial, industrial and residential units. Students complete the course ready to work as entry-level service and warranty technicians in HVAC systems.



Following the training program, students are prepared for EPA refrigerant handling certification. Those in charge of the HVAC program offered at CTEC are advised by a board of industry representatives and FSCC instructors. These leaders work to ensure the skills provided are on point with the latest trends, technologies and needs of the HVAC industry. The ultimate goal of the program at CTEC is to fulfill job openings in the HVAC industry within the area of Southeast Kansas.