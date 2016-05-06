Seniors Receive Mother's Day Surprise

With Mother's Day just around the corner, many will be planning special surprises for their moms or grandmothers. But for those seniors who can't be with their families on Sunday, the holiday can be sad. Visiting Angels decided to give some of their clients the special treatment as a way to lift their spirits.

When you have 3 children, 4 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren like Nancy Harwell, Mother's Day is certainly a celebration, and one she deserves.

“I love Mother’s Day, I’d have it every day if I could have it that way,” she says.

But Nancy won't be with her family on Sunday so her in-home caregiver treats her to an early surprise, a basket of presents, including a crown, and some pampering.

“Oh I love the crown! I felt like a queen,” says Nancy.

For the home care attendants, the Mother’s Day makeovers aren’t just about the client.

“It’s meant a whole lot to me because with my mom, she works and I usually don't get to see her a whole lot so to get to spend it with Nancy is wonderful,” says Kelsey Patterson with Visiting Angels.

For the elderly, love and attention can go a long way.

“Many times, seniors don't have connections with their family on a day to day basis and it can get lonely. Just this 1 day of going in and showing them and reminding them how loved they are just lifts their spirits,” says Michelle Kuehn, director of Visiting Angels.

And a recent study shows that something as simple as a new hairstyle can improve one’s health, even lowering blood pressure.

The surprise certainly brightened Nancy’s day.

“I just couldn't get along without my visiting angels, they are the very best as far as making my life really worthwhile and interesting, I think that it’s great that I’m getting these things for Mother’s Day, I like to get gifts,” says Nancy.

And on top of the gifts, she says there's no better feeling than knowing you're loved and cared for.

Eight women in the area received the special treatment ahead of Mother’s Day.