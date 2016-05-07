Armed suspect flees Medicine Shoppe robbery scene

On May 6, 2016, at 5:53 PM, the Joplin Police Department responded to a report of an armed robbery at The Medicine Shoppe, 2131 E. 32nd, St. An employee inside the store called and reported that a subject armed with a firearm was inside the store with employees and that he was robbing the store.

The initial officers responded and began to establish a perimeter when the subject fled the scene in a vehicle.

Officers gave chase but were unable to catch the vehicle. There were no injuries sustained in this incident.

Attached are photos of the suspect and the vehicle used. The vehicle is described as a dark-colored or possibly black Honda Accord. The suspect is described as a white male, 5’10”, 6’, blue eyes, medium build.

The suspect obtained miscellaneous pharmaceutical drugs and an undisclosed amount of money.

The Joplin Police Department is requesting your assistance with identifying this subject. If you have any information please call 417-623-3131 #0.