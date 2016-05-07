Joplin police hopefuls undergo physical testing

Joplin Police hopefuls show current officers what they're made of, at least in the fitness sense.

Those wanting to fill the police department's open positions underwent a series of testing on Saturday before being considered by JPD for potential employment. An obstacle course at Memorial Hall kicked off the day's testing.

"The process today starts with a physical fitness test and then this afternoon we will do a written test and then we'll follow that up with an in-depth background, as well as a series of interviews, a polygraph, a psych screen and a medical exam. all that before any potential job offer," Capt.Joe Moore with JPD said.

A "true-to-life" obstacle course mimicking a foot pursuit included climbing a fence, dragging a 120-pound dummy and holding a dummy gun steady immediately upon completing the course.

"So the test is set up to evaluate the applicant's ability to perform the job if they may come in to contact with it during their shifts. It's important for the public safety aspect and the continued public safety of our community," Moore said.