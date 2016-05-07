Kids get outdoorsy for Outdoor Kansas Kids Day

Nearly 300 children play in Pittsburg's Lakeside Park as part of Outdoor Kansas Kids Day.

The day dedicated to getting children outside and active is part of the Kansas Wildscapes statewide effort. Around 40 different parks across the state, from state parks to local community parks, took part in the event, though not all on the same day.

"The day is really meant to get the kids outdoors and get them active and to get them away from the video games and off the couch, that kind of thing. It's great to have an introduction, especially the younger kids who are out here, maybe get the chance to play outdoors," Pittsburg Parks and Recreation's recreation superintendent, Sara Vacca said.

Vacca estimates Pittsburg has took part in the day for around 20 years or more.

Canoeing, fishing, face-painting, bubbles and archery were all options for kids. The entire event was free to participating families.

A recreation class at Pittsburg State University helped Pittsburg Parks and Recreation Department in planning and executing the event.