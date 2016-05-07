'Cars for Crosslines' benefit

One of several benefit fundraisers for local ministry, Crosslines, is a car and truck show at Joplin's Peace Lutheran church.

"A car show is a unique way because you're bringing people together who love fellowship. They have regular car shows throughout the community and I think by supporting, coming here and paying their little fee for entry but you can see they're visiting with each other and sharing their cars, their love of cars, so that's how we came up with "Cars for Crosslines," Judy Stiles said.

Thirty-seven antique cars and their owners showed off their classic cars to a growing crowd with the nice Saturday weather.

Local vendors and stores donated items for the silent auction.

Peace Lutheran hoped to break last year's donation of $600.