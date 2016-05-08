Shots Fired on Missouri Southern Campus

University police respond to shots fired on the Missouri Southern campus. They responded around 2:30 Sunday morning at the intersection of International Avenue and Julie Hughes Drive, where the majority of campus dorms are located.

The incident has some students worrying about their safety.

“I live here and I don't like that kind of stuff going on around especially since, it’s kind of my peaceful area and I walk around and talk to my friends and stuff, the last thing I want is to run in to someone with a piece,” says student Michael Faddis.

“I was like holy cow did I literally just hear gun shots go off? And then I received an email so I looked at it and it caught me off guard, it was kind of strange,” says another student, Kyle McMillen.

Police say surveillance video confirms that 3 shots were fired into the air from inside a vehicle at the corner of Julie Hughes Drive, only feet away from several dorms. While officials have clearly identified that vehicle, they are not releasing that information yet. They are looking for 2 possible suspects.

“We’re obviously very, very concerned and want to make sure we have a safe campus. I mean my own children are here on campus they're in these residence halls so certainly we're concerned and we're investigating it very seriously along with the Joplin Police Department,” says university president Alan Marble.

He adds that students and parents shouldn't be worried

“They should be very encouraged by the response of our team. The protocols were in place and the security, the lock down procedures were here, but they shouldn't feel unsafe,” says Marble.

No one was injured and the investigation is ongoing. University officials encourage any students or Joplin residents who may have any related information to contact either campus or Joplin police.