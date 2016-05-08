One on one with Sen. Jerry Moran

The Republican senator from Kansas, Sen. Jerry Moran was in town last Friday for a ribbon-cutting and a chamber luncheon. We had a few moments for a one-on-one with Moran to talk Trump, GOP and his statement about hearings on SCOTUS nominee Merrick Garland.

With Donald Trump as the only remaining GOP candidate for presidency, we had to ask if the Republican senator would be making an endorsement.

"Look I don't endorse candidates, Donald Trump has a race to run. Candidates who seek votes in August or November have their races to run," Moran said.

Moran is one of those candidates. He is seeking re-election for his Senate seat. With Trump making headlines weekly for his unorthodox statements, some GOP supporters are keeping quiet on their support for him.



"Well I think many of the things Donald Trump has said can certainly be taken in negative kinds of ways, and I want to see how Donald Trump now conducts himself. It seems like the primary season is coming to an end, it's now general election season, and I want to see a candidate that can bring Americans together in pursuit of the American dream. That America will be a better place tomorrow as a result of the policies that the next president pursues," Moran said.

Moran was quoted in the Garden City Telegram earlier this year as saying "I would rather have you (his constituents) complaining to me that I voted wrong on nominating somebody than saying I'm not doing my job," regarding whether the Senate should hold confirmation hearings on appointed justice Merrick Garland. They are words he say were misconstrued.

"No I mean what I indicated was that there weren't going to be hearings, that decision had been made. I just confirmed to folks who perhaps thought I was saying something differently that the decision had been made, no hearings would occur. That decision would be made after the election occurs of who the next president nominates would then be voted on by the United States Senate," Moran said.

Above all, Moran emphasized the race for presidency is beyond him and in America's hands.



"So this really is up to the American voter, it's not about satisfying me about anything, it's about conducting a campaign so that Americans can make a decision who the best choice is to be president" Moran said.

To read more on Moran's statements regarding Garland and his recanting of the statement, read here:

