Carl Junction Area Chamber gets new home

A painting of the new Carl Junction Area Chamber of Commerce building hangs in executive director Gary Stubblefield's office.

CJACC as been around for 40 years. For all but the past six years, the organization of around 300 members has not had a place to call their own. For the last six years, Stubblefield has had an office space at Carl Junction city hall. But soon, the chamber will have a space to call their very won.

"The new facility will do a lot more for our chamber members because it will be a place they can meet and we can have workshops. We just look forward to providing opportunities for the next 40 years," Stubblefield said.

A dedication will take place on Tuesday, May 10 at 11 a.m.

CJHS building trades classes adopted the chamber as their project of the year, so the building has been constructed by local students. Many organizations have donated items for the chamber building, from granite counter-tops to the kitchen sink.