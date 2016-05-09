E-Cig Exposure Rises With Product's Popularity

A study released Monday shows the number of children exposed to e-cigarettes has risen 1,500% from 2012 to 2015. And those kids are roughly 2.5 times more likely to have a severe medical outcome than children exposed to traditional cigarettes.

Vaper Generation in Pittsburg doesn't just sell e-cig products, but makes it's own e-liquid.

One thing you'll find with every bottle: a child proof cap.

"You don't want your kid getting a hold of it. You don't want your dog getting a hold of it," Vaper Generation manager Brannon Owen said.

A new report says poison centers receive 7 calls a day about children exposed to e-cigarettes. That could mean it was ingested, inhaled, absorbed by the skin or eyes.

Vaper Generation owner, Nathan Wells, has two children of his own.

"I have a 10 year old and a 12 year old," Wells said. "And along with the child proof caps and keeping the liquids out of reach, I educate my kids. I let them know exactly what this is... 'Hands off'. And that's just part of being a parent."

"That concentrated [nicotine] in [a child's] small body is obviously going to have deleterious effects," Pediatrician Julie Griffin, M.D. said. "It can start anywhere from vomiting, which is probably the most common side effect that we see reported, all the way to cardiac arrest that can lead to that infants death."

Griffin says the latest research suggests exposure to e-cigs is especially prevalent in the Midwest.

"About half of the cases of the acute poisonings that we saw were because that liquid, the refills, were left out in the sight of the kids," Griffin said. "[Parents] need to keep that out of sight, out of mind."

"To me that's a no-brainer. It really is," Wells said. "I think that nicotine, if ingested, can have harmful affects to children or adults. [E-liquid] definitely needs to be sealed up so kids can't get a hold of it, and stored in the proper place so they can't get a hold of it."

The study comes as the FDA is imposing new regulations on e-cigarettes affecting labeling, manufacturing and sales.

