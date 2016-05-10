Neosho fifth-graders beautify Big Spring park

Neosho's Big Spring park was full of giddy fifth-graders Tuesday afternoon. Even a morning's worth of digging, raking, painting and planting couldn't bring down the seven-days-left-of-school energy.

The fifth-grade pod cleaned up the park and implemented the winning design for the park's focal point: the floral clock. A contest was put on in which fifth-graders had to design scale drawings of the clock then present it to city officials for approval. The winning design features a paw print of flowers, a nod to the school district's wildcat mascot.

"It's been amazing to see what they can do, it's unreal, they really took it to heart, not from just this day but what they did at school and from how they designed the flower bed for the city and implemented that plan, it's amazing to see what they could do," fifth grade teacher Curt White said.

In addition to cleaning up the park and planting the floral clock design, students painted the pool that sits in Big Spring park.