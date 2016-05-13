Locals react to transgender bathroom use

A sweeping decree from President Obama went out to public schools across the U.S. on Friday declaring this: transgender students are to use the restroom of the gender they identify with, not their biological sex.

The declaration does not have the force of law behind it, but it does threaten lawsuits and loss of federal funding to those districts who do not abide.

"I know some friends, I have friends that are transgender, and they have like a lot of problems going there so it's good for them," one soon-to-be freshman at Joplin's Ewert park said.

The majority of people interviewed were young people who said they did not feel affected by the change.

"You know it really just depends, it really doesn't bother me on any type of that issue. you know what I mean, I think they should all have a place to go you know, if whatever you have, it doesn't matter you know," Webb City's Devin Dalton said.

Others were opposed.

"I think they should go where as they were physically born," a 14-year-old student at Joplin's Cunningham park said.

Governors across the nation are issuing their own statements on how schools should respond. Oklahoma governor Mary Fallin sent the following statement: "This is just another example of federal overreach by the Obama administration, made worse by bullying states with a threat to withhold federal funding if they do not comply. Where our children go to the bathroom is not something that should be determined by bureaucrats in Washington, D.C."

We reached out to school districts in our area to check what their current transgender student bathroom use policy was. Several have a policy in place, while most are waiting to take action depending on the state's take.

For more on the federal declaration, read here: http://www.cnn.com/2016/05/12/politics/transgender-bathrooms-obama-administration/index.html