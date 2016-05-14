Police Chase Ends Deadly

A Weir, Kansas man is dead following a pursuit by Pittsburg Police.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 48-year old Terry Leroy Hamblin was fleeing from officers driving westbound on 20th street, when his car went off the road, striking a utility pole and chain link fence.

Hamblin was not wearing a seat belt. The impact ejected Hamblin from his Chevy Tahoe.

The accident happened just before 3 AM, Saturday. Authorities have not released why Hamblin was being pursued.