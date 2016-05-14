Quantcast

Protest at King Palace - KOAM TV 7

Protest at King Palace

Updated:
JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

A local veteran protests "King Palace" in Joplin saying he was unfairly treated for bringing in a service dog. Air force vet Jim Parrish says the manager at the restaurant told him he could only sit in a certain area of the restaurant with his service dog and that the dog was not allowed to accompany him to the buffet.The manager, David Wong, says that he told him he could sit anywhere and even offered to bring Parrish's food out to him. Wong says he just didn't want the dog near the buffet line.

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.