Protest at King Palace

A local veteran protests "King Palace" in Joplin saying he was unfairly treated for bringing in a service dog. Air force vet Jim Parrish says the manager at the restaurant told him he could only sit in a certain area of the restaurant with his service dog and that the dog was not allowed to accompany him to the buffet.The manager, David Wong, says that he told him he could sit anywhere and even offered to bring Parrish's food out to him. Wong says he just didn't want the dog near the buffet line.