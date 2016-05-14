Quantcast

A Walk for Alzheimer's

Pittsburg residents raise money for Alzheimer's research with a walk this morning in Immigrant Park. A big crowd of people came out to show their support, Many wearing flowers to demonstrate how they have been touched by the disease. Blue means you were affected by it. Yellow shows you are caring for someone who is. Purple means you lost someone to it. And orange shows that you support the cause. The event was meaningful for many attendants. 

