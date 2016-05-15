Nevada opens community trail

A little over two years ago, it was brought to the community's attention that Nevada had 9 acres of unused land behind its middle school. The answer for how to fill that space came in the form of a community-wide health initiative.

Nevada community members hosted a ribbon-cutting at the site of their new paved-concrete half-mile trail on Sunday, located behind the middle school.

"Our other schools, K through 5, when students arrive in the morning before school they walk the parking lot or they walk the track or the playground, to get their brains ready for school. Here at Nevada middle school, we don't have that option. The buses go through the parking lot, and there's nowhere to walk. So having 9 acres of unused land, was a perfect place to put a trail so when the kids arrive at 7:20, they can walk and get their brains ready to learn," community coordinator for Healthy Nevada, Karen Marquardt said.

The trail is the only paved one in Nevada, which lends it to use for strollers, bicycles and walkers. Local donations totaling $160,000 paid for the trail.

"What I'm already seeing is that people are on this trail all the time. In the mornings before school, after school, in the evenings, on the weekends, I see people walking dogs, they're pushing strollers, there's wheelchairs, there's kids, there is adults, it's not only for school use although they'll use it every morning, it's community-wide wellness. That is our goal," Marquardt said.

An inaugural walk was led by the Nevada schools tiger mascot.

