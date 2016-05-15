Salvation Army Groundbreaking

The salvation army in Joplin held a community celebration and groundbreaking today. The new family store is replacing the old one that was destroyed during the Joplin tornado five years ago. There was free food, games, and prizes for everyone in the community to enjoy. They also revealed the unfinished hope memorial that was created to commemorate the lives of those lost during the tornado. On the back of the memorial is a place for people to write prayers to the families of those lost in the tornado.



