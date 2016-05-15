Quantcast

Joplin Cemeteries to Remove Shepard's Hooks - KOAM TV 7

Joplin Cemeteries to Remove Shepard's Hooks

Updated:
JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

Shepard's hooks will no longer be allowed at city-owned cemeteries in Joplin. Starting Monday, June 6th, all hooks in each of the four cemeteries in Joplin will be uprooted. The city says it wants the hooks removed because of their instability and to make room for new sites within the cemeteries. If you have a shepard's hook at any of these locations June 6th will be the last day to collect them before they are permanently removed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.