Joplin Cemeteries to Remove Shepard's Hooks

Shepard's hooks will no longer be allowed at city-owned cemeteries in Joplin. Starting Monday, June 6th, all hooks in each of the four cemeteries in Joplin will be uprooted. The city says it wants the hooks removed because of their instability and to make room for new sites within the cemeteries. If you have a shepard's hook at any of these locations June 6th will be the last day to collect them before they are permanently removed.