Pittsburg Lord's Diner celebrates soft opening

Though they won't serve the area's hungry until the fall, members of the Pittsburg community celebrated met to celebrate the beginning of construction, renovation and volunteer recruitment for the Lord's Diner.

The Pittsburg location will hopefully open November 1 if all goes according to plan in construction. The location at 408 N. Locust is the former site of the Corner Bistro restaurant and Parrot Bey event venue. The Corner Bistro side will be transformed into a kitchen and offices while Parrot Bey will remain the dining hall.

"Basically to run the operation we'll have 3 to 4 positions, we'll have an executive director, a volunteer coordinator, a person who will lead the food, a chef, and potentially another part-time person to help with cooking and that will be backed up by 20-25 volunteers each night," member of Catholic Diocese of Southeast Kansas, said.

Crossland construction is taking on the project.

"What we plan on doing is keeping Parrot Bey pretty much the way it is now, but we'll be able to go into the Corner Bistro side and gut that and build out the kitchen the way it needs to be built to serve this number of people," Dellasega said.

The diner will serve between 200 and 300 people per night, depending on the time of the month. More traffic is seen towards the end of the month as paychecks are running low.

Members involved with the Wichita Lord's Diner came for the soft opening and to share resources.



"We're bringing our expertise and what we've learned over 14 years that we've had the Lord's Diner in Wichita, kind of how to lay everything out, the volunteer program, the different programs and policies it takes to have a successful diner," Jan Haberly, director of the Wichita location said.

The Wichita location recently served its three millionth guest.

"You know we've seen that it brings the community together, folks are just as excited about serving as they are being served. so it's just a real community effort and inspiring for everyone," Haberly said.

