Carthage Man Allegedly Shoots Neighbor, Charged With First Degree Murder

A Carthage man is dead following a dispute with his neighbor late Monday night. The suspect has been charged with first degree murder. Police are now trying to put together the pieces of what happened.

The investigation is underway outside of the two homes on the 1000 block of Valley Street. Police say it’s where Ricky Marchbanks allegedly shot and killed his neighbor Jeremy Neeper after an ongoing dispute.

“Like most of these arguments, it really wasn't about anything significant, it’s just a lot of different things over time so I can't really say that there was actually one thing that caused it to happen but definitely the two residents were in a verbal argument when it happened,” says Carthage Police Chief Greg Dagnan.

Officials are still interviewing neighbors as witnesses. One neighbor says he heard arguments between the two men in the past. Others are stunned it happened on their street.

“I can't believe it. It’s unbelievable but it happens all the time, I guess everybody gets their turn sooner or later. It’s too bad, it’s unfortunate. I’m sorry someone lost their life,” says neighbor Kathy Batson.

Police say they responded to the scene earlier in the night after receiving a call from Marchbanks about a possible domestic violence situation involving Neeper.

“Before that, we don't have any records of any calls or any disturbances between them,” says Dagnan.

When police arrived at the scene late Monday night, Marchbanks had already fled. He was later apprehended at a house nearby, at the intersection of Fairbanks and Palomino Streets. Neeper was pronounced dead on the scene. Police have the gun used in their possession and are looking into if it was legally owned by the suspect, who is being held in the Jasper County jail.

Marchbanks is also charged with armed criminal action. Carthage police encourage anyone who may have information regarding the case to call 417-237-7200.