Shoal Creek Village cattle allegedly stolen

Mary Storrie is a 77-year-old-widow, who proudly lives on five acres in Shoal Creek Village. Until this Monday, she often peered out of the windows of her home into her pastures to look at her two young steers, grazing nearby.

Storrie and her son left for a medical procedure early Monday morning and when they returned three hours later, the steers were gone. She and her son are rarely gone at the same time, according to Storrie. A neighbor reported seeing the steers go by in a trailer near the entrance of their neighborhood.

"She said it was just a small pickup, she didn't pay that much attention because she'd never thought. She didn't know nothing about it and it was a small pickup and a small trailer without a top on it," Storrie said.

It's been an emotional week as Storrie copes with the loss of the livestock as she cared for them but they also were her livelihood. They were given to her by her granddaughter who farms. Storrie was planning to butcher them sometime next year and provide meat for her family and her neighbor.

"It is a hurt loss. To think somebody would steal. I've never in my life had anything stolen from me and I don't steal, and when you're used to being honest, and you come home and they're gone? I still want to get out and look for them," Storrie said.

Newton County sheriff's deputies visited Storrie and gathered details. The department sees two to three legitimate cattle thefts per year.

"It's a very quick profit they can take them to any of the sale barns for almost immediate sale. Cattle are hard to track. Missouri is not a branding state. We have been successful in the past, but they do sell quickly for cash and they disappear quickly," chief deputy Chris Jennings said.

Storrie is confident in the fencing around her five acres. The pastures are lined with electric fence, barbed wire and I-44 on the backside, which leads her to believe the cattle would not have got out on their own that direction.

As for who would take her cattle? Storrie is unsure, but said her driveway sees lots of traffic.

"I do quilts for people and a lot of times the husbands sit in the car, and the calves would always come up, and everybody knew I had calves. And the day that they was gone, I had a lady bring me a quilt and she said "Where's your calves I don't see them?" and I said they're stolen," Storrie said.

Allegedly cattle are easy to lure with "sweet feed" a mix of barley, oats and corn.