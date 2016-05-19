Joplin and other cities affected by disaster are pooling their knowledge and resources at the Joplin Proud disaster recovery summit, being held at Missouri Southern State University.

Attendees came from 29 states to learn recovery and resilience.

"I'm here because I wanted to be a part of the work that's been done, the celebration of the lives and remembering all the folks that have been lost. And I will never forgot Joplin and I'll never forget any of the people," Susamma Seeley, a faith-based emergency manager from New York said.

Seeley deployed to Joplin for a month following the tornado.

"Whatever they needed I did, because that's what we needed to do," Seeley said.

Breakout sessions are available for a more in-depth look at disaster recovery in different professional fields.

"I hope they'll have a chance to meet someone like them that they can establish a relationship with someone else. I want them to hear that there's not a prescription for disaster recovery that there's more than one way to accomplish almost anything. They have to figure out what's right for their community," summit co-chair Jane Cage said.

Artifacts from the Joplin tornado, including a trunk of a tree split in every direction, surrounded the summit hallways, a suttle reminder of how real disaster can be. A panel of experts including Joplin city manager and city planner answered questions from the crowd.

"You know I'm just really grateful that I got the opportunity to be here and get to know all these folks and as I say on my Twitter feed, I left my heart in Joplin," Seeley said.

For more, visit http://www.joplinproud.com/