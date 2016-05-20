Joplin Resident Reconnects with "Angel" who Helped her During the Tornado

A Joplin woman says she wouldn't have been able to find her daughter after the tornado 5 years ago without the help of a complete stranger. In fact, she made it a New Year's resolution to reconnect with her. She did.

From the sidelines of the kid’s fun run, Lauren Robertson is filled with pride watching her 10 year old daughter Brynn lead the pack. She says its moments like these she'll cherish forever, 5 years ago fearing the very worst.

“The house was completely gone, so I just figured and wondered how anyone could survive that,” says Robertson.

Robertson went to pick Brynn up from her father's house, shocked to find it completely destroyed. She dropped to the ground and that’s when she was approached by a complete stranger.

“This woman came up to me and she kind of took charge, helped me dig through the rubble, called my daughter’s name and her dad’s name,” adds Robertson.

Cyndi Stinnett was checking on her own family when she saw Robertson. As the women dug through the rubble, Stinnett talked about her horses as a way to distract Robertson.

“I think that anybody that didn't do what I did, there would be something wrong with them because it was so clear that she needed help at that point,” says Stinnett.

They then walked 2 miles to Freeman, asking others to help find Brynn.

“Two hours after that I had a text come through my phone saying she was there and I gave this woman a hug and I said thank you for helping me and I kind of left her behind,” says Robertson.

She forgot her name, but thought of her "angel" countless times over the past 5 years, this year making it a goal to find her. Through social media, they were reconnected and are excited to meet again in the coming weeks.

“I get to finally be reunited with the woman who completely took 4 hours out of her life and helped me in the toughest time of mine,” says Robertson.

“She doesn't realize that finding her little girl, it made what I had seen bearable because there was so much loss and devastation and to know that that little girl came through it so close to unscathed,” says Stinnett.

They both say that the first thing they want to do is give each other a big hug.

Robertson’s daughter came in first place in tonight's fun run. As for her, her new year's resolution to find her angel is done. Her second resolution is to run the marathon, which she'll do tomorrow.