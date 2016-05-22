"Joplin Proud" remembrance ceremony

To conclude the weekend's celebration of "Joplin Proud" tornado anniversary stories, a picnic and remembrance ceremony took place in Cunningham Park.

A ceremonial bell was rung to honor volunteers and the names of the 161 fallen were read.

"It's not a sense of closure, it's not the end of everything but it shows the progress that's being made, and that we keep moving forward. nobody is moving backwards," Allen Brown of Joplin said.

Governor Jay Nixon as well as other state and city officials spoke, and encouraged attendees to huddle together for the moment of silence at 5:41pm.