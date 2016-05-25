Jackson Sentenced for October 2014 Murder

(7/19/2016) According to McDonald County Prosecutor, Bill Dobbs, Carl Lee Jackson was sentenced today. The jury recommended sentences of Life w/o the possibility of parole in the count of murder in the 1st degree; twenty-five years on the count of armed criminal action; and fifteen years on the count of burglary in the 1st degree.

# # #

(5/25/2016) After a 2 day trial, the jury in a Pineville murder case reached a verdict earlier tonight. Carl Lee Jackson has been found guilty of first-degree murder, armed criminal action and burglary.

Jackson is found guilty of fatally shooting Rodney Frederick in October 2014. Authorities say Jackson and suspects Richard Knee and Robert Jackson entered Frederick’s home in Pineville in an attempt to rob him for money and marijuana. Authorities also say they bound an elderly woman and young man before fatally shooting Frederick.

That woman, Frederick’s mother, is grateful to see an end to the trial and those that helped secure the conviction.

“I think the sheriff’s department, the judge, Mr. Dobbs, and Dana, everybody has been wonderful. Thank you,” says Elsie Henman.

Carl Lee Jackson is the one accused of firing the weapon.

The other 2 suspects took plea deals, testifying against Jackson in day 1 of the trial, one saying that Carl Jackson told Frederick, who was armed, that he would count to 3 before shooting him if he did not drop his weapon.

The McDonald County prosecutor Bill Dobbs saying in his closing statement that doing so gave Jackson enough time to recognize what he was doing, making the shooting premeditated. The defense asked the jury to take into account any bias that the other suspect's statements may have.

Family of the victim say the verdict will help end this chapter of their lives.

“I think we can actually start moving forward, and we can stop this unrelenting cycle of tragedy and devastation and waking up every day crying and worrying is this guy going to walk away is he going to be on the streets with our kids and our family and everyone else’s? This guy does not deserve to be on the streets,” says a family member.

Authorities are still looking for Tomi Jo Stanely. She’s suspected of taking the 3 men to the home and possibly setting up the robbery. The jury today recommended a sentence of life without the possibility of parole for the first degree murder charge, that was the minimum sentence.

Richard Knee and Robert Jackson will stand trial at later dates.