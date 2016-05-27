Citizens Help Prioritize Budget

Quantcast

JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

The City of Joplin is still forming it's budget for the next fiscal year, and now has some guidance from citizens. 

More than three hundred Joplin residents ranked seven priorities for the city in a survey to help it's priority based budgeting. 

"Once we identify the results or why we exist, to provide these types of services, we can then as an organization and in our departments identify the programs that achieve those objectives or priorities," city manager Sam Anselm said. 

Now the rankings will help inform how the city shapes it's budget. 
The results shake out like this:
Priority 1. Providing a safe, secure, and prepared community. 
2. A vibrant local economy
3. Access to parks, culture, recreation.
4. Creating an attractive and healthy place to live. 
5. Reliable infrastructure.
6. Environmental health and sustainability. 
7. A well-regulated and managed recovery.

If these priorities sound a little vague, Anselm says one of the next steps in the priority based budgeting is defining what these terms mean for people. The entire process won't be finished by the time the next budget is approved, but will still inform the city officials and staff moving forward. 

"I think it'll help us narrow some of our conversations, some of our discussion, and on some of the programs and things that we offer," Anselm said. 

Budget work sessions are scheduled for September. City council members will address these priorities at that time.

