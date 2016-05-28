Historic McDonald County Museum Re-Opens With New Exhibit

Dozens of people celebrate history that comes to life in McDonald County. The McDonald County Museum opens for the summer season and features a brand new exhibit.

As the door opens, you step into another time. A time that many McDonald County residents want to keep alive.

“I think some areas are losing their interest in history but not McDonald County,” says Lynn Tatum, President of the McDonald County Historical Society.

The historic court house museum re-opens for the summer season with the annual history live celebration, this year with more to offer. A brand new exhibit "100 Years of Fashion" gives guests a glimpse into the fashion trends of each decade, spanning from the ornate lace dresses and jewelry of the 1870’s to the more relaxed, bright colors of the 1970's.

“Every room has a wow feature, when you walk into the room we hope you will say wow,” says Tatum.

In the war room, Karen Almeter is that feature.

“I have my own sheep and so I use the wool for spinning,” says Almeter.

Patrons watch, fascinated, as she effortlessly spins the material used to make some of the clothing on display. She started it as a hobby but thinks current generations can learn from tasks of the past.

“If you don't learn from the past, you repeat the same mistakes of the past. But it’s good for young people to know where things come from, like your food, where does it come from, your clothing where did it come from originally,” she adds.

And parents agree.

“It gives them appreciation of where they live when they see where they came from and what the people did to build these communities and make things happen in the past and the hard work that it took for these communities to come about the way they are now,” says Ken Shutten of Anderson.

A community in touch with its past as it moves into the future.

Officials with the museum hope that the "100 Years of Fashion" exhibit will be shown in larger cities following its 2 year stay in the county. It is open Fridays and Saturdays through December from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.