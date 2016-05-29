Miami hosts 30th Oklahoma Boys State

For the 30th consecutive year, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College in Miami hosts Oklahoma American Legion Boys State.

The "week that shapes a lifetime" is a non-partisan week of learning experiences surrounding leadership, democracy and patriotism. Nearly 400 male high school juniors from the Sooner State learn how government works at a city, county and state level by electing their own leadership model and policies. Boys state began on May 28 and will continue until June 4.

"I know that they will gain a lot from this experience and it does change their life. We see it from the beginning of the week to the end. They learn about service to their country and how important that is and what others have given so they can have the freedoms and all the wonderful things we have in America that the veterans have given them through service," director Clay Ballenger said.

Ballenger attended Boys State just 26 years ago at NEO. His son is a delegate this year.

Governor Mary Fallin and other distinguished leaders, including a retired fighter pilot will speak to the boys this week.

"I'm representing my local American Legion chapter, it's an excellent opportunity for leadership and that sort of thing. We're here to see how democracy works firsthand and experience it for ourselves. We're coming up with bills as of right now and voting for them right now," delegate Cade Miller of Hinton said.

The delegates are recommended by teachers and local American Legion chapters. Ballenger said many boys elect to join the armed forces or go into public service following their experience at Boys State.

