Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center Honors Veterans

Memorial Day is a time to recognize the sacrifices made by our military men and women. The Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center is doing just that through its military banner program. Now anyone walking into the hospital will see those who have defended our country.

Wayne Woodyard and his wife Nancy take a walk near her work. Now the hospital also has special meaning for this veteran. The military is in his blood.

“My father was in World War II, I had 4 uncles in World War II, I’ve got 5 brothers that have all served in the military,” says Woodyard.

He was in the Air Force and Army for 25 years, in 2005 spending a year in Iraq. His service is recognized on the Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center campus as a part of its military banner program.

“We lay our lives on the line, I lost a couple good friends in Iraq. I think we deserve that recognition for making the ultimate sacrifice,” he says.

His banner is 1 of 37 featuring employees or their family members who have served in the military. The hospital started hanging the flags 4 years ago, replacing them all with these new banners just in time for the long weekend.

“We thought it was a great way to give back to the community and make that connection with people. For our employees, to know that their loved ones, they can see them every day when they come to work, has been a wonderful benefit,” says Patricia Morris with the hospital.

NMRMC has always been committed to honoring veterans. When it was first build it was dedicated as a World War II memorial.

“Part of our mission is a mission of service and what embodies service but your first responders, your EMS, your emergency workers, the hospital, but most importantly the military. So this just folds in to what Neosho Memorial was built for,” says Morris.

And as Woodyard's wife starts and ends her work day, she can see just how much the sacrifice is appreciated.

“She’s been married to me 37 years, we've been through a lot, the whole military thing she was with me through that, and she’s done, she’s sacrificed a lot too,” says Woodyard.

The banners have become so popular in the area that they keep them up until September. Chanute, Kansas also has a war memorial just minutes from the hospital in Santa Fe Park.