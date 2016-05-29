Grunden arrested on assault

Sunday, May 29, at 4:37 AM, Joplin Police responded to 5th St. And Park Ave. in reference to a male who had been shot in the chest.

The victim was identified as Justin L. Thurston, 32, Joplin. Thurston was transported to the Freeman Hospital by ambulance.

Investigators determined that a blue PT Cruiser was involved in the shooting and left the area at a high rate of speed.

Officers located the suspect vehicle at 219 S. Highland Ave. Apt. A

James A. Grunden, 20, Joplin, was located at that residence. Grunden was arrested for 1st Degree Assault.

At this time, Thurston does not have any life threatening injuries.

###

Jasper County Prosecutor filed charges of Assault 1st Degree and Armed Criminal Action. $10,000, Cash only, against James A. Grunden.