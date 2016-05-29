Grunden arrested on assault

Quantcast

JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

Sunday, May 29,  at 4:37 AM, Joplin Police responded to 5th St. And Park Ave. in reference to a male who had been shot in the chest.  

The victim was identified as Justin L. Thurston, 32, Joplin. Thurston was transported to the Freeman Hospital by ambulance. 

Investigators determined that a blue PT Cruiser was involved in the shooting and left the area at a high rate of speed.  

Officers located the suspect vehicle at  219 S. Highland Ave. Apt. A

James A. Grunden, 20, Joplin, was located at that residence. Grunden was arrested for 1st Degree Assault. 

At this time, Thurston does not have any life threatening injuries. 

Jasper County Prosecutor  filed charges of Assault 1st Degree and Armed Criminal Action. $10,000, Cash only, against James A. Grunden. 

