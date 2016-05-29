Tips for Memorial Day grilling

Memorial day for many means the inaugural firing up of the grill.

The National Fire Protection Association reports that each year, an average of 8,900 house fires are caused by grilling. Close to half of all injuries involving grills are from thermal burns.

Joplin's Longhorn Steakhouse took part in the "Grill Us Hotline" the chain restaurant began - where users can call, text or use social media to ask some of the best grill masters in the business tips on safety, aesthetics and taste.

"So you can call in, get tips, anywhere from starting up your grill to getting those perfect diamond grill marks on your steaks. So it's there and on social media, you can do it texting, the texting number is 55702 and there's a hotline there as well," Joplin Longhorn Steakhouse culinary manager Ryan Felty said.

Many grilling hazards can be prevented with the basics: having a clean grill. A light soap and water solution, worked in with a brush or spray bottle does the trick.

For a complete list of safety tips, please visit: http://www.nfpa.org/safety-information/for-consumers/outdoors/grilling/grilling-safety-tips

For LongHorn Steakhouse grill masters, text GRILL to 55702 to get expert grilling tips, recipes and demonstration videos now through Sept. 5