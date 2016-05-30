Fallen Veterans Honored at Mt. Hope Cemetery

Ceremonies across the four-states honor our nation's heroes on this Memorial Day. While enjoying a long weekend, many take the time to remember what Memorial Day is actually all about, honoring those fallen in war.

Many veterans were laid to rest in the Mt. Hope Cemetery in Webb City. Today they hold a Memorial Day ceremony for the first time in several years.

The tune of “taps” rings through the air, a sound synonymous with honoring fallen veterans. Hundreds place flags and flowers on head stones in Mt. Hope cemetery for Memorial Day. But the day holds special weight for Monica Dixon. Her son was laid to rest just behind the memorial wall.

“He loved his men, he loved what he did and everyday it scared me to death because I knew there was always that possibility,” says Dixon.

He was killed in Afghanistan in 2011. He is 1 of several veterans buried in the cemetery.

“To most people Memorial Day is a third day off for the weekend so you get an extra day or it’s just kind of one of those days to go to the lake or get away but I think we want to try and stop for just a short period of time every year and honor those individuals that have honored our country,” says Tom Hamsher, general manager at the cemetery.

The American flag is raised to half-staff and a wreath is placed in front of each of the 5 service plaques on the memorial wall. In that moment, all eyes are on Josiah Horn.

“I just think of veterans as the ones that are always on the front line fighting to make sure that myself and my family are free and safe and it’s just very special that even just this little thing that I can do back for them, I just try to do as much as I can for them,” says the 17 year old Cadet Commander in the Joplin Civil Air Patrol

And united we stand in honoring the fallen.

“To put their life on the line and not even know when or why and do it without second thought is a special person, is a person to be honored,” says Dixon.

The Veterans Memorial of Timeless Honor was dedicated to all military branches in 2002.